Complaints regarding forced conversions, marriages very low: Ashrafi

News as propagated in the international media about the Christian girl in Faisalabad was not even reported with the police and respective institutions in Faisalabad, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, special assistant to the prime minister on religious harmony and Middle East.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Ashrafi, who also happens to be the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said that Pakistan has been reinforcing relations and cooperation with Arab Islamic countries in all areas of trade, economy, tourism and religious affairs.

He said that some conspiring elements have been involved in fanning baseless propaganda to malign Pakistan. Ashrafi also stated that not a single complaint has been received on misuse of blasphemy laws during last three months. He added that the news published in the international media relating to a Christian girl was not even reported with local police and respective institutions in Faisalabad.

Thorough investigations were held on complaint of a girl, whose complaint was received in Faisalabad earlier and further investigations will be held in this regard, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that for Pakistan, every single daughter irrespective of his religion belief and religious sect is daughter of the nation and it is responsibility of the state to ensure her protection.

He also added that some instances relating minorities usually happened like many other countries of the world but associating such instances with Pakistanis, Government and religion is not right.

Being representative of Prime Minister, he has been in coordination with all minorities living in the country and Committed to address all their subsequent complaints on merit and justice, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that news as projected on international media regarding a Christian girl of Faisalabad is being probed.

Action was already taken on complaint of the girl received from Faisalabad and any such complaint has not been received by Faisalabad police as propagated by international media, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that if anyone has made any cruelty, he will be taken to task.

While refuting news relating hundreds forced marriages and forceful conversions in Pakistan annually, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that some instances of forced marriages were reported but after action taken by the government, such instances have been halted in the country and legislation is also underway in the country.

Complaint on forceful conversions and underage marriages are very low in Pakistan following effective action of the government, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Replying to another query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Conveners for Interfaith Harmony Councils are being appointed all over the country and with setup of Interfaith Harmony Councils, Interreligious Harmony and intersect harmony situation will be further improved

Responding to a question on relations with Arab Muslim countries, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that relations of Pakistan with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain, UAE and other Muslim countries are moving towards stability and cooperation is being enhanced in all areas of mutual cooperation.

Pakistan owns very explicit stance on Israel, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. He also added that Madaris e Arabia will not become part of any confrontation in the country.