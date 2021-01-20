Details of all national, int’l scholarships linked Education Ministry’s website

On the special directive of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, the details of all national and international scholarships for students have been linked with the official website of the Education Ministry.

According to the Federal Education Ministry on Tuesday, the facility has been introduced in order to facilitate the students. With the provision of this facility, the students will have the choice to select a suitable option among different scholarships donors for the same program.

“Now the students will not have to search the scholarships on different websites,” it added. This facility will not only save the precious time of students but would also help to search reliable and beneficial information from one platform.

Besides the information of Higher Education Commission’s national and international scholarships, the details of NUST, JICA, Koica, Chevening, FULBRIGHT, Australian Aid, France, Hungary, US Educational Foundation, German Academic Exchange Service, China Scholarships Council, Turkey, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank scholarships have also been linked with the website.