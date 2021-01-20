CPEC projects heading toward progress on fast pace: ambassador

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Tuesday said that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were heading in right direction and would continue to progress on expedited pace. Talking to Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives Mathar Niaz Rana here, the envoy said that CPEC was the flagship project that manifested the longstanding friendship between the two friendly countries and would bring prosperity and progress for Pakistan. “CPEC is a product of vision of two brotherly countries that goes beyond traditional business dealings reflecting decade’s old strong bonds of bilateral cooperation and shared goals with win-win situation for all,” he added. During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations projects under CPEC and progress of upcoming 10th Joint Coordination Committee on CPEC (JCC) came under discussion. The secretary Planning said that CPEC, as stated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was a project of great national significant for Pakistan, which would be a harbinger of development and prosperity for Pakistan and the region.













