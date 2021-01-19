PDM destined to face failure, disgrace and humiliation: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is destined to face failure, disgrace and humiliation. In a tweet on Monday, Shibli Faraz said that the defeated elements of the PDM are again gathering today to formulate a strategy to protect their politics and looted wealth. The Minister said the opposition alliance revolves around disagreements based on vested interests. Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government drive has ended midway. The SACM said in her statement that the opposition always faced humiliation. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Fazal-ur-Rehman all are embarrassed. Firdous Ashiq Awan termed PDM members as hypocrites who are acting against each other. The nation has buried the PDM’s narrative based on anarchy and destroyed the negative politics of this corrupt group, she stressed. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said no corrupt element will be able to escape accountability until Imran Khan is Pakistan’s Prime Minister.













