Humayun Saeed congratulates Sajal on her international film

Actor Humayun Saeed took to Twitter Sunday to congratulate Sajal Ali on bagging a role in ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It.’

It is an upcoming international film produced by Jemima Khan.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor said Ali starring in an international project is a proud moment for Pakistan.

Last week, BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted that Ali was shooting for Khan’s film in London, but there had been no comment from her so far.

Her agent Hamid Hussain later confirmed that she was indeed part of What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The film is a romantic comedy and stars British stars Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi. Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has films like Mr. India and The Bandit Queen to his credit, is directing it.