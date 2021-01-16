US airports warn of $40 billion impact of COVID-19, seek more government aid

A group representing major US airports said on Thursday it expected to see a $40 billion impact over two years from the steep decline in passenger traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic, and called for a new round of government assistance. Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) projects US airports will face $17 billion in lost revenue and higher costs between April 2021 and March 2022, in addition to the $23 billion impact in the year ending in March 2021. In March, airports received $10 billion in emergency assistance from Congress and last month lawmakers approved another $2 billion for airports and airport concessionaires who had sought a second round of $10 billion from Congress. “The ongoing global pandemic continues to severely impact the finances of US airports,” said ACI-NA Chief Executive Kevin M. Burke, adding the new forecast shows airports “will need additional federal assistance to get through this crisis.”













