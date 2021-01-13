Acid attack victim moves SHC against open sale of commodity

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, the home secretary and other official respondents on a petition against the sale of acid. A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the petition filed by an acid attack victim Ahmar Iqbal.

The petitioner said that acid is being sold openly at multiple shops across the province in violation of laws and pleaded with the court to issue directives for the respondents to stop sale of this harmful chemical.

The Supreme Court had issued a clear and stringent ruling on the matter, the plea states, contending that acid attacks cannot be controlled unless curbs are placed on its open sale in markets.

The Ministry of Interior, Sindh chief secretary and other relevant authorities have been nominated as parties in the plea.

“Acid is also used for washing clothes and wash rooms,” Justice Mazhar remarked.

At this, the petitioner’s lawyer said that they want a ban on sale of the acid that burns the human body. The court noted this was a provincial matter and asked the state lawyer to look into it.