Afridi meets UAE Minister; conveys special message of Imran Khan

Chairman for Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday called on United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Social Development Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan in Abu Dhabi.

It was the second-high level contact between the two countries after the recent visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the UAE. The meeting mainly focused on further enhancing relations between the two countires.

Shehryar Afridi conveyed a special message to the Sheikh and said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ties between the two friendly nations would further be cemented. He said that Pakistan and UAE had a wonderful relationship and both the countries would further these ties in the near future. “UAE and Pakistan are tied in decades of brother ties and the Overseas Pakistanis living in the UAE have provided further impetus to the historical and friendly ties between the two states,” said Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak.

He said that services of Pakistanis based in the UAE helped the UAE develop into a modern country. He said that the UAE has become a global village and here Pakistanis along with people from all over the world have been representing their culture really well. He appreciated Shehryar Khan Afridi’s efforts in activating youth of Pakistan on the issue of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir saying it was need of the hour. He said, “I extend my good wishes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for all his future endeavours.”