Mansha Pasha unhappy with India making film on Heera Mandi

Actor Mansha Pasha is not happy with India making a film on Lahore’s red light area Heera Mandi. “India is making a film on Lahore and the infamous Heera Mandi of yesteryears,” the Laal Kabootar actress tweeted. “Because we live in a country where fictional narrative is often censored and everyone keeps talking about what is or isn’t morally acceptable fiction.”

She said that because the Pakistani cinema is unable to take up stories from our own society due to the state’s censorship policies, others take advantage and “sell” our stories to the world.

“Others make most of the opportunity taking up stories native to our country, brand them and sell them to the rest of the world,” said Pasha.

She said it is sad that stories from Pakistan will be “told from someone else’s mouth” if the censorship continues.

“In the end, what will be left will be our stories told from someone else’s mouth.

As reported by the Indian media, Heera Mandi is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “dream project”, which he has been working on for 13 years. Bollywood Hungama said in December that the film will be released on OTT platform Netflix.