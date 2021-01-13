Surge in liquidity, resumption of IMF program hope lifts KSE-100 index by 316 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)reignited its bullish momentum on Tuesday, after a breather in the previous session, as benchmark kse-100 index continue to hover around 46,000 mark, and closed at 45,922.04 index level after gaining 316.62 points by the closing bell.

Thebuying activity was witnessed across the board, as investors geared up in anticipation of annual financial results. During the session major moves were recorded in blue-chip stocks, especially in banking scrips.During the session market witnessed record volumes owing to increased liquidity in the market which led to heavy interest in Commercial Banks due to expectations of healthy dividend payouts, Exploration & Production sectors due to increase in the prices of international oil and Automobile Sector because of the announcement of volumetric sale data by PAMA.

Investors also reacted to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir, who said that Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put the fiscal support programme back on track, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said “We hope to have good news for the market and the world that we are putting the programme back on track,” the country’s central bank governor said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Monday.Pakistan and the IMF have been working to implement IMF-supported economic reforms, in particular tax collection, aimed at stabilising the economy and shoring up a yawning fiscal deficit.

Though the bailout program is still pending, Pakistan received $1.4 billion in emergency financing from the IMF to allow it to fund targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact.

Investors’ also continued to take account of other positive macro-economic figures, such as growth in exports and record- breaking increase in foreign remittances, which grew to $ 2.357 billion by rate of 18.3 percent in December 2020, as compared to December 2019.

The volume at Kse-100 leveled-up from 264.622 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 506.7 million shares, whiles the all-share volume also sky-rocketed from 588 million shares in the previous session to 825.89 million shares. The volume chart was led by K-Electric Limited, Hum network Limited and Unity Foods Limited. The scrips exchanged 250 million shares, 68.5 million shares and 29.8 million shares respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors remained net buyers of worth over $70 thousand. Meanwhile, among the local investors Individuals led the buying chart with $2.5 million worth of equities followed by Companies and Brokers with $1.5 million and $1.06 million worth of equities. However, insurance companies led the selling chart with $4.4 million worth of equities.

Sectors that lifted the index were Technology & Communication with 77 points, Commercial Banks with 54 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 54 points, Automobile Assembler with 33 points and Vanaspati& Allied Industries with 25 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by TRG Pakistan Limited which contributed 60 points followed by HabibBank Limited with 34 points, Oil &Gas Development Company Limited with 31 points, K-Electric Limited with 31 points and Pakistan Petroleum Limited with 25 points.

However, Sector’s that continued to add pressure to the index were Fertilizer with 14 points, Pharmaceuticals with 13 points, Food & Personal Care Products with 6 points, Investment Banks with 2 points and Synthetic & Rayon with 2 points. Among the scrips, The most points taken off the index was by The Searle Company Limited which stripped the index of 14 points followed by Hub Power Company limited with 13 points, Mari Petroleum Company Limited with 11 points,Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited with 10 points and Nestle Pakistan Limited with 6 points.