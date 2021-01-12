Locomotives purchase probe against Saad Rafique may be shelved

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to close a pending inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique over lack of evidence.

The inquiry pertained to alleged purchase of locomotives at higher rates. Sources familiar with the development said that the NAB Lahore has sent recommendations to the anti-corruption watchdog’s chairman for approval in this regard. The inquiry will be shelved once the chairman grants approval, they said.

Saad Rafique was accused of purchasing train engines at higher prices in order to receive kickbacks, inflicting huge losses on the national exchequer.

According to the complainant, the then railways minister gave approval for purchase of more locomotive engines than required. Procuring locomotives in such a large number was aimed to receive kickbacks, he alleged.

On the other hand, the NAB officials said a firm was awarded a contract for the purpose on merit after fulfilment of all legal formalities. They said they can’t proceed with the inquiry without evidence.