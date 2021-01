Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Former President Asif Ali Zardari have been invited by the US President-elect Joe Biden to attend his inauguration ceremony on January 20th, 2021.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto is expected to leave for the US on January 19. However, co-chairman PPP Asif Zardari will not accompany him due to illness.

This is a developing story.