Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl

Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their new baby with a post on social media. They shared the good news with their fans with a small yellow poster with the announcement on it. Virat Kholi’s posted the news both in English and Hindi, informing everyone that they were blessed with a baby girl on Monday afternoon and that Anushka and the baby were in good health. He further requested his fans and followers to respect their privacy. In the poster, he wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are born healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.” Celebrities and fans have been pouring in wishes for the couple on all social platforms to celebrate the birth of their Virat and Anushka’s baby girl.













