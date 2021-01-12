Persons responsible for illegal induction in PIA to face action: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the incumbent government will take action against responsible elements for illegal induction in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

In an interview with a private television channel he said the decision of restructuring in PIA was taken to improve efficiency and performance of the employees. The minister said the employees inducted without following procedures and merit and those with fake degrees have been removed from the service.

Separately, Ghulam Sarwar Khan visited the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi on Monday and chaired a meeting on Ring Road and small dams projects.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood briefed the minister about progress achieved on the project, an Aviation Division news release said.

Ghulam Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in taking practical steps for welfare of the common man and appreciated the commissioner for achieving substantial progress on the projects. He said that all previous governments had done nothing except lip-service about the Ring Road project but it is the PTI government that took practical measures to execute a flagship project in Rawalpindi. The minister expressed confidence that the project would not only help resolve the traffic issues but also create more job opportunities and give a boost to economic activities.

Commenting on the construction of dams, Ghulam Sarwar highlighted the importance of such reservoirs in raid-fed agriculture areas like Rawalpindi. He said five small dams namely Daducha, Mujahid, Papin, Chehan and Mahuta Mohra are being constructed to meet irrigation needs of local formers. “Fast track work on the dams is in progress, which will help strengthen the agriculture sector,” he said and assured provision of required funds. The minister said it is for the first time in the country’s history that a committee, consisting of government and opposition members, had been formed on the dams.