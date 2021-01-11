Sanjrani to write to 56,000 MPs worldwide on HR abuses in IIOJK

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that he would write to over 56,000 parliamentarians across the world to seek their attention for ending rising human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Senate chairman said this on Sunday during a meeting with Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) President Raja Fahim Kayani who called him. Sanjrani said that Pakistan would raise the IIOJK dispute at every international platform, and that the movement of the people of the besieged valley was as per the spirit of United Nations – that has passed the resolutions for the Kashmiris right to self-determination. “It is time to give the right of vote to the people of IIOJK so they can decide about their future,” Sanjrani said.

The Senate chairman maintained that following India’s annexation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5,2019, the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris played a pivotal role to expose India’s highhandedness in IIOJK, where people were still searching their missing sons while half-widows were waiting to know about their missing husbands’ whereabouts.

“India is not only violating the human rights of Kashmiris but New Delhi is also using all its available resources to crush the ongoing indigenous liberation movement in IIOJK,” the Senate chairperson added.

He appreciated the role of TeK UK for highlighting the Kashmir cause through its conferences, Kashmir marches and pro-freedom protests across the UK, that has greatly helped in exposing India’s violent image before the people of the UK and other Western countries. On the occasion, TeK UK Chairman Kayani told the Senate chairperson that the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in the UK will continue to contribute to Pakistan’s economy. “Besides the Kashmir cause, expatriates are committed to play their role in the development of Pakistan and its economy,” Kayani added.

On January 7, TeK Europe observed the Right to Self-Determination Day of Kashmiris across Europe with the pledge to continue their support for the occupied valley’s freedom movement. Four virtual plebiscite conferences were held in the United Kingdom, Norway, Italy and Denmark, in which parliamentarians, ambassadors, human rights activists and journalists participated.