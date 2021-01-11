Indonesian envoy passes away in Karachi; FO expresses grief

Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Totok Prianamto, has passed away, confirmed the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia on Sunday. He passed away on Saturday due to a heart-related illness. “We are deeply saddened by the demise of Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Totok Prianamto, due to cardiac arrest,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement. He said Consul General Totok Prianamto played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, and Islamabad deeply values his positive contributions. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Consul General Totok Prianamto’s family and friends,” the spokespersons said, adding: “We also convey our deepest condolences to the brotherly government of Indonesia.”













