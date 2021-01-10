Rimdan marketplace to link Iran to CPEC: CFITZO chief

Chabahar Free Industrial Trade Zone Organisation (CFITZO) chief, Abdolrahim Kordi has said that Rimdan Marketplace will connect Iran with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to an Iranian news agency on Saturday, Abdolrahim Kordi reiterated that Rimdan Border Marketplace in Dashriari city will connect Iran with the economic corridor of China and Pakistan and play a leading role in developing and promoting bilateral trade ties.

Not only Rimdan Border Marketplace will provide suitable grounds for Iranian traders and producers to get access to Pakistan market, but it also creates a connection link to the joint economic corridor of Pakistan and China, he opined.

After five years of continuous activity as well as approval and implementation of development of this area, suitable grounds have now been provided for activity in this free zone, the CEO said.

Emphasising the significance of Rimdan Border Marketplace as a free zone separate from Chabahar, Kordi stated, “Launching Chabahar-Gwadar railway through Rimdan Border is a need and for this purpose, land area as large as 130ha was allocated for construction of first phase of this project.”

By the completion of national steel and petrochemical projects, Chabahar will be turned into an industrial and economic hub in the country, CEO Kordi added.

A few days ago, deputy of Sistan and Baluchestan Governor Abouzar Kosari in his meeting with newly-appointed consul general of Pakistan in Zahedan, said that Iran-Pakistan cooperation has doubled with the reopening of the Rimdan border.

Referring to the importance of relations between the two countries, Abouzar Kosari said that with the reopening of the Rimdan border, economic and cultural growth can be witnessed, because Iran and Pakistan have long-standing historical, economic, and cultural relations.

The consul general expressed hope that with the reopening of the Rimdan border, the two countries will see the growth and development of relations more.