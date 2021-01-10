Senator Rehman Malik’s sister laid to rest

The elder sister of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former Interior Minister Senator A. Rehman Malik was laid to rest today on Saturday at her ancestral graveyard in Sialkot. A large number of people offered the funeral prayer. He said that he was saddened and deeply mourned today adding that as an elder sister, she was like a mother to him. The sister died of a massive heart attack in a hospital in Sialkot.

In his condolences message, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his heartfelt condolences with Senator Rehman Malik on the sad demise of his sister. He prayed that May Allah grant highest place to her in paradise and strength to the bereaved family. President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former Prime Ministers Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Pervez Ashraf and President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and other prominent political, social, religious personalities and journalists including Members of Parliament expressed their condolences to Senator Rehman Malik and prayed for the departed soul of his sister.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and former Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, former Chief Minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly and PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief of Air Staff also expressed their condolences with Senator Rehman Malik.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq while expressing his condolences said that the entire leadership and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami express their condolences to Senator Rehman Malik and pray for the high rank of his sister in paradise. Leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party from across the country through calls and messages, expressed condolences to Senator Rehman Malik and prayed for his sister. The condolence message issued by PPP Balochistan said that PPP Balochistan leaders, office bearers and workers share the grief of Senator Rehman Malik and his family and prayed that Allah Almighty grant her a high position in Janah.

Senator Rehman Malik said that he is grateful to all those who have sent messages of condolence to him and shared his grief. He has appealed to all to pray for the departed soul his beloved sister.

Talking to reporters in Sialkot after the burial of his sister, Senator Rehman Malik said that he was saddened today and it would better not to be asked any political questions. He said that India was behind the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan which needed to be stopped and prevented in time by exposing India at all international forums including United Nations. He said that India was at the forefront of conspiracies against Pakistan and he had been saying for two years that a new wave of terrorism was about to take place in Pakistan starting from Balochistan. He also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief terrorist and is not only pushing the entire region towards war but has become a threat to world peace also. He said that it seems that Modi watches Indian films a lot so he is very fond of surgical strikes and mostly talk about surgical strikes.

He said that Modi wanted to spread Hinduism in the region through the notorious terrorist organization RSS and turn the Muslim majority of Kashmir into a minority. He said that ISIS and RSS have formed an alliance against Pakistan. He also said that since Modi came in power, atrocities against Kashmiris by Indian forces have increased manifolds. He added that he had repeatedly demanded from the government to take India to the International Court of Justice for the worst human rights violations, crimes against humanity and unprecedented brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said “I can prove that Modi is trying his best to break Pakistan, which he has stated many times in his speeches that he has links in Balochistan”.

In response to a question, he said “I have categorically written in my today’s article titled “Justice for the Hazara Community” that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no choice except to visit Quetta and I also advise the same to him as per my assessment that he should visit Quetta without any further loss of time”. He said that it is good that he visited Quetta as “Dair ayed drust ayed”.