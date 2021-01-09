Haleem Adil tipped as new leader of opposition in Sindh

Haleem Adil Sheikh is likely to be made new Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

As per party internal sources Firdous Shamim Naqvi has failed to perform as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, while in the past his controversial statements also brought the party into hot water.

Moreover, some members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) who are from Haleem Adil Sheikh’s group, they keep complaining against the Sindh opposition leader for the harsh attitude towards them.

As per party authentic sources the PTI leadership has asked Firdous Shamim Naqvi to step down as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and Naqvi may be given chance as Senator.

According to sources Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had one to one with Naqvi on Thursday and gave him a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After meeting and consulting his close fellows on Friday Naqvi has resigned as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

While talking to media Naqvi confirmed that he has forwarded his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI leader said that i can not disclose the reason now but, soon evey one will come to know. He said that he has been associated with the party for 24 years.

“I am an ordinary player of the Khan and will continue to serve the team,” he said adding that the PTI was his first and last political party and he was not joining any other party.

It was the second time that his resignation was sought.

In september 2020 Naqvi had also sent his resignation to PM and apologised via Twitter over his statement outside the office of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) office.