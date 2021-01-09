Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to keep working for better relations

Pakistan and Bahrain pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) on Friday.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahrain on an official visit (on January 6) where he called on The Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, Commander-In-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa and Commander Bahrain National Guard Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa. According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion during the meeting. “Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan,” the ISPR added. The COAS was presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) by Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between both countries. Later on, the COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of Pak- Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp.

According to ISPR, General Bajwa also appreciated the standard of training and the results attained and said that “the exercise signifies the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism”.

Also, a US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo- Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey, visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on January 7 to hold formal consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue. The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, said a statement released on Friday by the ISPR. In a daylong session, issues ranging from regional security to deepening of bilateral defence and security and military to military cooperation were discussed. The discussions were held in a very cordial and constructive manner where both the sides exchanged views and ideas on various matters.

Meanwhile, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, called on Secretary of Defence Lt Gen (r) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain in his office at the Ministry of Defence. The secretary welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with Saudi Arabia. The scope and scale of defence cooperation between two countries is exemplary and all efforts are in hand to further enhance the level of cooperation. The Ambassador H.E.Mr.Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky, reciprocated these sentiments. He expressed his desire to further diversify the defence cooperation and enhance transfer of technology in defence production domain. He expressed his appreciation for the military training offered by Pakistan armed forces training establishments and the standard being maintained therein.