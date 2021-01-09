KP police chief announces arrest of prime suspect in Karak incident

Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday announced that the police have arrested a prime suspect allegedly involved in vandalism of a Hindu temple in Karak district.

“He was arrested from Karak district and was involved in gathering public for the vandalism and inciting them to commit the act,” the IG KP said while identifying him as Faizullah.

Sanaullah Abbasi further said that overall 110 people have been arrested by the police for their alleged role in the incident. “We will ensure complete security to minorities and their worship places,” the IG KP said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) also took notice of a tragic incident of vandalism at the shrine of a Hindu saint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district.