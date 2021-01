PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif underwent a check-up by a medical board at a prison in Lahore on Friday. The medical board is expected to release the report later on Friday. Shehbaz’s check-up was ordered by accountability court judge Jawadul Hassan after the PML-N president moved an application during the hearing of the money laundering case. The Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities have informed the court about the medical check-up.