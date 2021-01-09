Senator A. Rehman Malik demands judicial commission to probe into Machh tragedy

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has demanded to constitute a judicial commission to investigate the Machh tragedy wherein 13 miners belonging to Shia Hazara community were slaughtered after abduction. He said that the responsibility of the failure of administration and local mine management to provide security to the miners should be fixed. He questioned that was the missing of these victims reported since they were first abducted after identification reportedly. He asked that why the local security could not stop so many victims of one sect being abducted from the residential area of mines. He said what is the security SOP for the mines workers.













