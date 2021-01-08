A healthier take on fast food

Said Malook is a newly-turned entrepreneur who wanted his passion of indulging in healthy food take a practical form and be available to masses.

Having worked a nine to five job all his life, the restauranteur now has his own baby to be proud of. Nestled in Bahria Orchard, Lahore, Wild West is a labour of love.

It is situated right on the main road and according to Said Malook, it is because of its “fresh, hygienic and carefully selected ingredients” that makes his venture stand apart. We had the opportunity to try out some of the items on the menu, and here’s what we thought.

STRENGTHS — we like how the menu is compact and brief, staying true to what it intends on offering and ensuring that all items on the list are available, as opposed to a 10-page menu most restaurants have, with hardly any item available at that time.

The very basic item which is the cooking oil is not compromised upon. Malook uses the finest oil, ensuring that every food item is prepared in its new and fresh version, where nothing would reek or stink. Once you take a bite out of your serving, the freshness of it would calm your nerves.

Malook underestimates his food. Most items in the menu are under priced. The paninis range from Rs 350 to Rs 390 and the burgers are priced between Rs 250 to Rs 450, which is hardly the cost-covering bracket, considering how fresh all of the ingredients are.

The Lahore food market is a beast — so many restaurants and food ventures have been shutting down because foodies in Lahore know their stuff — one mistake and you’re not forgiven. Considering that, your restaurant needs to have an extremely special edge or USP for one to take out their car and come all the way to Bahria Orchard. But then it also depends on what kind of profits you’re looking for. If you’re happy with serving borderline mediocrity just to get the ovens rolling only, then you’re good to go. But if you’re aiming to rub shoulders with the food giants of the city, you need to reinvent, restructure and rethink

I particularly liked the fried chicken items and the fact that Malook is so experimental and willing to take risks with his venture. Do not leave Wild West without trying their Crispy Chicken Pops (Rs 350) which are served with a delicious chilli dip. This item on the menu tops the list for me. It’s fried in fresh oil, well-cooked and marinated perfectly – just how a fried item should be.

The service is swift and efficient and the attendants know their job well. When you know whatever you’ve ordered would be fresh from the stove, one doesn’t mind waiting for another 15 to 20 minutes. You are well taken care of and seated without any hassle.

There is a new addition to the menu with fish and qehwa and we absolutely cannot wait to go back and try that out with their variety of fries that include loaded, creamy cheese, garlic mayo, barbeque, rodeo hot and masala. Malook says he’s very selective about the potatoes he uses and carefully chooses the best ones in the market.

WEAKNESSES — as it is with all restaurants and food ventures, Wild West also has its shortcomings. For those residing in DHA, Gulberg, Model Town or any other area adjoining area of the city, central to be exact, would find the restaurant too far. One needs to plan their accordingly when deciding to visit the premises, considering the delivery also is not functional anywhere else.

The paninis are not Wild West’s strongest points. The bread needs to be thinned further and be a little crispier as opposed to being too thick and spongey. The ones I was served with was not grilled and toasted well. After all, it’s the version of the bread that distinguishes a normal sandwich from a panini.

Considering the temperature and the cold, Wild West needs to add heating to its environment in order to ensure cosy and comfortable sitting.

We like how the menu is compact and brief, staying true to what it intends on offering and ensuring that all items on the list are available, as opposed to a 10-page menu most restaurants have, with hardly any item available at that time

It is pertinent to mention that deep pan pizzas are the only version available and Malook needs to add brick-oven style or thin crust pizzas too considering the saturation in the market with these.

The Lahore food market is a beast – so many restaurants and food ventures have been shutting down because foodies in Lahore know their stuff – one mistake and you’re not forgiven. Considering that, your restaurant needs to have an extremely special edge or USP for one to take out their car and come all the way to Bahria Orchard. But then it also depends on what kind of profits you’re looking for. If you’re happy with serving borderline mediocrity just to get the ovens rolling only, then you’re good to go. But if you’re aiming to rub shoulders with the food giants of the city, you need to reinvent, restructure and rethink.