Punjab to monitor marts to facilitate people: Firdous

Firdous-Ashiq-AwanSpecial Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the provincial government has decided to monitor the marts and cash & carry stores to facilitate people.

Addressing a press conference after a visit to Utility Stores’ Mega Mall here at Mansoora on Thursday, Firdous said the government is trying to ensure availability of commodities at controlled rates at utility stores in Punjab.

She said the government is providing quality products at utility stores and in fair-price bazaars to reduce the inflation in Punjab. She said the public interest has always been the priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he is bringing out holistic reforms to make Pakistan a true welfare state on the model of the State of Medina.

Dr Firdous said the welfare of the public is the core agenda of PTI-led government and hence, the government is taking stern action against hoarders, profiteers and anti-people mafia.

She reiterated that the people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders and added that any negligence would not be tolerated. She said that the corruption, nepotism and unwanted subsidies of the former government destroyed institutions but the PTI government is pursuing a comprehensive policy to make institutions strong and self-sufficient.

She said the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) had an annual loss of Rs14 billion; but thanks to the PTI’s people-friendly policies, the USC made a profit of Rs46 million in December 2020. She said the government is determined to provide maximum relief to the masses and all practical steps are being taken in this regard.

Responding to a question, the special assistant said the government strongly condemned the terrorist activity in Mach area of Balochistan and urged the protesting members of Hazara community to bury the bodies of their loved ones as Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit them soon.

Dr Firdous further said that PML-N is notorious for its politics over dead bodies and Maryam Nawaz is following the same tradition of her party over the Mach victims. She said if the relatives of the martyrs asked Maryam and Bilawal about the snakes in the PDM then what would they answer. She said that it is the time to go beyond politics and stand united for the national interest.