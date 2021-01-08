Naval chief, envoy discuss Pak-Saudi maritime cooperation

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. They also discussed the security situation of the region and further enhancement of bilateral maritime cooperation between the two countries.

A day earlier on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki said that the government is focusing on energy projects under new renewable energy policy to harness local resources for power generation. The minister and ambassador deliberated upon joint ventures by Pakistan and the kingdom in the petroleum and energy sector.

The ambassador stressed that the kingdom would continue to work with Pakistan for strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Separately, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further promote and strengthen bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia in a meeting with Al-Maliki. Khan also termed the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as a positive development for regional peace and security.