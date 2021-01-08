71 shopping malls sealed in a week on SOPs violations

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution and Focal Person for Anti-Corona Measures Chaudhry Zaheeruddin has said that the vital role of the media in educating the citizens about the precautionary measures against the second wave of Coronavirus could not be ignored. He said this while briefing the media persons in the committee room of the DC office regarding the current status of Coronavirus and the implementation of Corona SOPs.

Deputy Muhammad Ali, ADCs Muhammad Khalid, Khurram Parvaiz, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present.

The minister said that the efforts and timely decisions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, his political team and administrative officers had helped in controlling the first wave of Coronavirus and the second wave from September 1.

He said that during the current week of implementation on SOPs 71 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls, and transports have been sealed while fines of more than Rs 150,000 and face masks have been distributed among 1465 persons yet. He informed that in the month of December 781 points had been sealed, 46 case registered and 1.2 million fines were imposed.

The provincial minister said that arrangements have been made in government hospitals to deal with the possible situation of Corona and PARS Campus on Jhang road has also been kept on stand by arrangements. He informed that till now 134453 samples had been taken and 7366 got positive while 119806 were negative, 362 presently positive of corona out of which 36 admitted in hospitals, 103 suspected and 220 are house continue. He said that no news should be released without confirmation from the administration officials.

The provincial minister said that Corona SOPs were being strictly enforced in public transport and awareness was being spread about wearing face masks, violation of which could result in fines. It is recommended that use a face mask when going out of the house.He said that the Parliamentarians are side by side with the district administration and the police. Thanking for positive and vibrant role of media, he said that he would be in constant touch with the members of the media and would take immediate action on the issues pointed out by them and this war would be won through joint efforts. The Deputy Commissioner said that we have to be more careful with regard to precautionary measures. He strongly appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the dangers of Coronavirus.