NAB Karachi bore no fruit in 2020

NAB Karachi investigated 105 cases and registered more than 150 inquiries, while 30 references were registered throughout the year, Daily Times learnt.

As per details the Karachi NAB office received 11,381 in 2019 and 6,483 in 2020 complains and all were disposed of and no complaint is pending. The NAB Karachi filed 28 references in 2019 and 30 in 2020 and recovered Rs3.32bn in 2019 and Rs80.97bn till Dec 31, 2020.

Astonishingly, the courts could not convict the accused in any case as they were not found guilty. NAB Sindh investigated and made references against leading political leaders of the province; however, there was no any result. The leaders from Sindh included Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Awais Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Owais Qadir, Timur Talpur, Mustafa Kamal, Agha Siraj Durrani, Nisar Khorro, Sikandar Rahputo, Nasir Shah, Murad Ali Shah and Qaim Ali Shah.

NAB Karachi registered the highest number of land fraud references and plea bargain cases. Under the plea bargains, refund agreements worth more than Rs 4 billion were made.

NAB Karachi made cases against several governmental departments in the city; however, none of these were concluded.

While talking about NAB performance Karachiites said that NAB has not done anything extraordinarily, Officers got plea bargain with NAB or through voluntarily return (VR) of ill-gotten money and got promotions and commence corruption with new way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated via tweet that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered at least Rs200 billion more in the last two years compared to the recoveries made during the PML-N and the PPP’s tenures combined.