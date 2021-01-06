Officials facing NAB inquiry being deputed contrary to SHC order

Despite order of the Sindh High Court for removal of over 500 officials and employees who got plea bargain with NAB or through voluntarily return (VR) of ill-gotten money, official are being deputed and posted.

Ms Keenhjar Fayyaz Information officer Badin has been deputed in Planning and Development Department Sindh although Ms Keenjhar’s name is in NAB inquiry against illegal appointments case.

According to sources Ms Keenjhar Fayyaz name is among those 39 officials who were appointed in 2012 by the recommendation of Sharjeel Inam Memon. During her tenure in Badin as District Information Officer, she enjoyed the post of BPS-17 and using Govt. vehicle although she doesn’t requisite education criteria as she has not done Master in Mass Communication that is why her appointment has been challenged.

The Sindh High Court on December 2, 2020, ordered the provincial government to submit the details of employees, who had opted for voluntary return or plea bargain and facing NAB cases.

Earlier; Sindh government had already asked for the details of the provincial officials and employees who have secured a plea bargain deal with the National Accountability Authority (NAB) to escape from proceedings in corruption cases.