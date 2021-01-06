IDDDS conducts seminar on 5th January UN resolution day

A seminar was held under aegis of Institute Of multi-track Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies on United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and International law at Nafees Hotel here on Tuesday.

Speakers on the occasion said that 5th January has historic importance when United Nation commission for India and Pakistan adopted a resolution which emblems the Kashmir Dispute as legitimate Dispute who seeks right to self determination in the patina of respective resolution under the eminence of plebiscite Administrator nominated by UN.

They maintained that in the wake of 1947 resolution, Article 276 of Pakistan constitution guarantees the right to self determination of Kashmir.

The seminar ponited out importance of Diaspora of Kashmir who have a vital role to play in illumination of Kashmir Dispute and seminar further emphasised on Human rights situation need to be highlighted internationally.

Seminar circumnavigated the several aspects for way forward stating that Azad Jammu and Kashmir government could play its role as bridge for propagation of Kashmir Dispute along with Pakistan who is legitimate party to dispute.

The seminar made consensus that ties between Pakistan and Kashmir are always remain commendable due to cultural affinity and geographical association so Kashmir and Pakistan are correlated and Kashmiris are well aware of the fact that Pakistan is like home to them.

Chief Justice (r) AJK Supreme Court Mohmmad Azam, Justice Majeed Malik Secretary AJK Govt,

Ali Raza Syed Chairman EU Council, Director IDDDS Dr. Waleed Rasool, Adv. Supreme Court Khalid Rasheed, Adv. Muneer, Chairman PPP AJK Mohammad Aslam Malik, Chairman HCR Adv Azim Butt, Adv Jabbar Minhas, Adv. Taj din, President Central Union of Journalists, Altaf Hameed Rao and others were also present on the occasion.