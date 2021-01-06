Provision of basic health facilities top priority of govt: NA speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that provision of basic facilities like health, education and infrastructure development is the chief priority of the incumbent government.

He said that the provision of basic health facilities like prevention, curative intervention and rehabilitation would ameliorate the health issues faced by the poor segment of the population who cannot afford private health facilities. He said that collaboration between public health institutions is imperative for upgrading medical education and provision of basic health facilities at the door step of common people in KP.

He expressed these views while witnessing the signing ceremony of MOU between Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute and Gajju Khan Medical Complex Swabi(BKMC) in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Speaker Asad Qaiser has termed this MOU as milestone in the field of Health care facilities in KPK. He said that this agreement would enhance opportunities for medical students in the field of Medical and Allied Health Sciences. He impressed on the need to bring productive collaboration among medical institutions. He said that upgrading medical education would improve health facilities all across the province and would open new avenues of opportunities for medical students.

Registrar Khyber Medical University and Chief Executive Bacha Khan Medical Complex applauded the Speaker’s special concern for upgrading medical education in KPK. They briefed about the 4 years programmes of Vision Sciences, Medical Laboratory Technology, Anaesthesia, Radiology, Dental technology and Nursing which would be started in collaboration.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Religious Affairs Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Monaza Hassan, Shaukat Ali also witnessed the signing ceremony of MOU.