Pakistan, Iran to strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries for elimination of drug trafficking.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Iranian Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier General Majeed Karimi, who headed a delegation, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting also discussed the steps being taken by the two countries to eliminate drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that elimination of drugs will play an important role in the formation of a peaceful society. He stressed upon steps to reduce demand of drugs in areas along the Iranian border to control the drug supply. “I do look at enforcement and seizures but I think we have to work on demand reduction in an area which requires more attention, because if there is a demand for anything there would be supply despite all efforts,” he said.