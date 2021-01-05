Huge corruption in Finance Department Sindh: NAB gets important evidences

A current NAB’s investigation has revealed corruption involving worth over Rs2.031 trillion against Sindh’s Finance Department which has been accredited to hefty embezzlement of the government employees’ pensions by the provincial treasurer office.

According to sources a report comprising convicting evidence of the Sindh Finance Department has been sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal.

The massive corruption worth over Rs2.031 trillion as the money was transferred to the bank accounts of Dadu and Johi residents, especially the Dwach family from the treasurer office’s accounts.

Sources revealed that the money was not only transferred to the bank accounts of different persons of Dawach family; but also in some fake accounts and the bank account of a front man of Sindh’s prominent political personality during 2012 and 2017.

After getting the evidence, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued notices to 54 accused including members of Dawach family as 30 accused had recorded their statements and submitted affidavits regarding the investigations. While recording the statements, the investigators got to know many of the accused unaware about the bank accounts and transferring money in them as well. The defalcated money had been transferred to 147 accounts of a bank, whereas, more than Rs1 trillion money had been transferred to 84 bank accounts belonging to 22 members of Dawach family. “The huge amount of money had been released from the provincial finance department with the help of a district accounts officer”, source revealed

While talking to Daily Times Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi’s leader Arsalan Faisal Mirza said that corruption of trillions in Sindh is an evidence of PPP’s corruption adding that “Whenever NAB conducts such inquiries against sindh’s politicians so it becomes threat to democracy”. Mirza said that sometimes billions of rupees come out of the hawker’s account and sometimes from the milkman’s account.