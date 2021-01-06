Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 6th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 100600 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 117300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 6 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 117300 Rs. 107524 Rs. 102638 Rs. 87975 per 10 Gram Rs. 100600 Rs. 92216 Rs. 88025 Rs. 75450 per Gram Gold Rs. 10060 Rs. 9222 Rs. 8803 Rs. 7545

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.