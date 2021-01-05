US Congress approves ‘Malala Scholarship Act’ for Pakistani women

The US Congress has passed a bill named after Education activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai that expands the number of scholarships to women in Pakistan under merit and needs-based programme.

According to the information posted on the congressional website, the ‘Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act’ was passed by the House of Representatives in March 2020, and the US Senate adopted it by a voice vote on January 1, 2021.

It has now been sent to the White House for US President Donald Trump to sign it into law. The bill requires the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to award at least 50 percent of scholarships to Pakistani women, across a range of academic disciplines and in accordance with existing eligibility criteria.

The bill requires the U.S. Agency for International Development to award at least 50% of scholarships under a Pakistan-based higher education scholarship programme to Pakistani women, from 2020 to 2022, across a range of academic disciplines and in accordance with existing eligibility criteria.

The bill also requires USAID to consult with and leverage investments by the Pakistani private sector and Pakistani diaspora in the United States to improve and expand access to education programmes in Pakistan.

Moreover, more than 1,000,000 people around the world have signed the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education petition calling on the Government of Pakistan to enroll every boy and girl in primary school.

On October 2012, Malala was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban as she was returning home from her school in Swat valley. She then became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls’ education.