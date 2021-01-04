Senate body condemns killing of 13 coal miners in Balochistan

Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday condemned the killing of 13 coal miners identified as Shia Hazara in Mach area of Balochistan and expressed heartfelt condolences with families of martyrs and the whole Hazara community. Committee also paid rich tribute to late Senator Kulsoom Parveen and prayed for her eternal peace in heaven and condemned the killing of young Osama Nadeem Satti by Islamabad Police.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House today on Monday and was attended among others by Senators Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Dr. Shahzad Wasim, Mian M. Ateeq Shaikh, Rana Maqbool, and Sardar Shafique Tareen. The meeting was also attended by the Federal Minister of Interior, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, Special Secretary Interior, Additional Secretary Interior, DIG Islamabad and Motorway Police, and senior officials from other departments also attended the meeting. Chairman Senator A. Rehman Malik welcomed Minister of Interior Sh. Rasheed in the meeting and congratulated him on assuming the charges. Minister Sh. Rasheed thanked Senator Rehman Malik and said that he seeks his guidance for being a highly expert in interior affairs. Committee assured him of full support on national issues.

The Committee expressed great grief over the sad demise of its active member Senator Kulsoom Parveen because of Coronavirus and expressed heartfelt condolence with her family and prayed for her eternal peace in heaven. The committee adopted a resolution moved by Senator A. Rehman Malik paying rich tribute to her. He read the resolution as “the Committee expresses its deepest grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen. She raised a number of important issues in the Committee and Senate House for relief of poor and voiceless segments of our society.

She was a very strong voice for the bonafide rights of the people of Balochistan. She served to the best of her abilities for the prosperity and peace of the people of Balochistan. This Committee feels that her demise has created a vacuum of an experienced and seasoned Parliamentarian. The Committee prays that May Allah bless her eternal peace in Jannah.”

At the outset, Senator A. Rehman Malik said our hearts and soul are with the victim families of the Hazara community whose loved ones were slaughtered mercilessly and we share their pains and sorrows. He termed it as a highly barbaric act of terrorism wherein the poor miners were abducted and slaughtered mercilessly. He expressed that he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of innocent people. He said that behind terrorist activities in Balochistan, the involvement of our inimical countries cannot be ignored as such acts of terrorism are aimed at inciting sectarian clashes in the country to destabilize Pakistan. He said that the Shia Hazara community of Balochistan is being targeted continuously for a long and it is time to bring an end to their persecution by taking fierce actions against terrorists. He demanded the government to investigate this barbaric act of terrorism and unearth the conspirators involved. He appealed to both Shia and Sunnis not to fall into the traps of the enemy and stay united as the enemy trying to divide us by such activities.

The Committee also passed a Resolution seeking the Government to take up the issue of Indian Chronicles duly revealed by DISINFOLAB EU with INTERPOL. The resolution was moved by Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik and was appreciated by all among others. He read the resolutions as “The Committee strongly condemns the establishment of fake Media Houses/NGOs by India to spread incorrect, fake and baseless propaganda against Pakistan and using this disinformation worldwide also being used in FATF to blacklist Pakistan. The Indian moves and plans have been disclosed by EU DISINFOLAB, an independent Watchdog monitoring the international fake news worldwide. The Committee feels that this act of India is a glaring violation of the sovereignty of Pakistan through hybrid, proxy war, international cybercrimes, and violation of UN Charter for using the soil of several countries including the European Union against Pakistan. The Committee demands that the Ministry of Interior and National Central Bureau should immediately move the matter with evidence to the INTERPOL for necessary legal action against India and report be submitted to the Committee in three weeks.”

The Committee condemned and expressed great concerns and grief over the murder of 22 years old young Osama Nadeem Satti by Islamabad Police and expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family. Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Islamabad Police is considered to be ideal police but such unwanted incidents tarnish the image of the entire institution. He said that the incident should be thoroughly investigated from all angles and the report shall be submitted to the committee within ten days. Police officials informed the committee that the incident was being investigated and that the committee would be briefed soon as the investigation is concluded.

Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its meeting appreciated the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its inquiry into the oil crisis. Senator A. Rehman Malik said that he had taken suo moto notice on the corruption of billions of rupees by the oil marketing companies which was unearthed by the Federal Investigation Authority through its inquiry commission on the oil crisis. He directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with the FIA and all stakeholders for their comments on the multiple illegal acts in the oil sector to point out reasons for the failure of the authorities to protect the interest of the state and present a detailed report to the committee for discussion in the next meeting. He added that the committee will examine it thoroughly for further legal action. Chairman Committee said that Committee will look into the reasons and factors which attributed to this level of corruption and there is a need to look into the illegal act done by the OMCs with the connivance of the customs and other government authorities which miserably failed to check hoarding and artificial shortage of the oil causing thereby huge loss to the national exchequer worth Rs.250 Billion just from February to April 2020.

The Committee in its meeting today considered and discussed in details various legislative bills that included ‘The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Ordinance No. VI) introduced by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 [Section 376, Act XLV of 1860]” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, “The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 [Section 297A, Act XLV of 1860]” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi and “The Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi.

The Bill moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed were deferred due to his absence. Four Bills introduced by Senator Javed Abbasi one about suggesting stringent punishment for rapists were discussed in detail and were forwarded to the Ministry of Law and Justice for comments and referred to the next meeting. Senator Javed Abbasi said that the proposed bill suggests stricter punishments and speedy justice in rape crimes. He briefed the committee on the objectives of the bill and said that for rapists the life imprisonment should be imprisonment till death. Senator Rehman Malik said that the efforts of Senator Javed Abbasi regarding this Bill are commendable but it also needs to be seen that if anyone misuses this law then one should be given the same punishment. Committee expressed annoyance over the absence of the Law Secretary and directed the law secretary to ensure his presence in the meeting during important legislation.

Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem while presenting his views on the legislation on rape cases, said that such incidents will continue to happen till the strictest punishments are not introduced. He also called for the use of state-of-the-art technology for investigation and police training as well as modernization of evidence gathering process. The committee adjourned further discussion till the next meeting after taking opinion from the Ministry of Law on all these draft laws.