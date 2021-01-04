Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 4th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 98700 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 115100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 4 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 115100 Rs. 105508 Rs. 100713 Rs. 86325 per 10 Gram Rs. 98700 Rs. 90474 Rs. 86363 Rs. 74025 per Gram Gold Rs. 9870 Rs. 9047 Rs. 8636 Rs. 7403

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.