Chaukhandi being developed as an ancient tourism spot

Centuries old Chaukhandi graveyard is being developed as an historic tourism spot to attract the tourists. Chaukhandi graveyard is one of the country’s treasured national heritage site spread over nearly 57 acres, located on National Highway Karachi. This graveyard had been a family graveyard of the Jokhio and Baloch tribes that lived in the area from the 15th to the 18th century. This antique spot has a worth of history, stripped of its attraction and its conspicuously carved yellow sand stones.

Director General Antiquities and Archaeology Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro said that after the 18th amendment the site came into control of Government of Sind but before this antique thieves and the land mafia individually and collectively, stolen gravestones which have ruined the site adding that now department is doing utmost to save its historical narrative of Sindh and being developed as a historic tourism spot to attract the tourists.

“Recently department has done conservation, preservation and restoration work on more than 200 graves”, he maintained

Kanasro told that when we took over this site, the graveyard had no proper entrance, and no defined boundary, which is why it was an easy target for thieves and land mafia.

DG Antiquities and Archaeology said that many of the site land was occupied by land grabbers which department took back and we have appointed four watchmen to look after the site.

Kanasro stated that proper wash rooms, sitting area and a masjid have been constructed to facilitate the visitors adding that vehicles have been strictly banned to enter.

To a question Kanasro told that there are 625 antiques graves and talking about the word ” Chaukhandi ” he said because of the ‘four-cornered’ and it takes its name from the complex mausoleums of rich and influential people buried here, which are structurally supported by a column at each of its four sides. These columns usually support a dome or the canopies atop the burial places.

Serfraz Nawaz Archaeological conservator told Daily Times that “I was assigned to do the conservation, preservation and restoration of stone work at Chaukhandi tombs”. Nawaz told that during my tenure more than 200 graves have been revamped including Chaukhandi of Jam Mureed, unknown tomb beside the Jam Mureeds Chaukhandi, platforms and individual graves have been now well stabilized and protect with use of original materials with techniques adding that the visible surface of the joints treated with lime and matching color as it was.

Farooq Ahmed who has been watch man of this site for 30 years told that every grave has its own significant and recognition but many graves are embossed with geometrical designs which seem alike but after observing and exploring the viewer may feel the human and pictorial representations such as hunting scenes, jewelry birds and arms, which decodes whether the grave belongs to a warrior or a craftsman or a woman. The carvings on some of the male graves show a horseman with his arms; shield, sword, bow, arrow and few have the turban on it while the female graves are differentiated through jewelry ornaments such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, anklets, etc. Farooq told that PPP MNA Jam Abdul Kareem Jokhio for-parents and ancestors are also buried here.

Daily Times learnt that “If we closely inspect the tombs and graves so the names are written on graves and Holy Quranic Verses have been embossed on few graves”. The style of the graves’ architecture is typical, one which is native to Sindh. That style is found nowhere else in Islamic countries.

Alveena Mushtaq a Journalist shared her experience that as we turn left from National Highway to site the road is not good and sewerage water is laying on road which gives negative impression to visitors adding that she praised the proper cleaning, washroom facility and sitting area for visitors.

Overall the Chaukhandi Graveyard has its own ancient beauty that attracts visitors now there is a dire need of proper guidance like other heritage sites in Sindh.