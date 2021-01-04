Bilawal pays rich tribute to Shaheed Salmaan Taseer

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday paid glowing tributes to former Punjab governor Shaheed Salmaan Taseer on his 10th martyrdom anniversary.

In his message on the occasion, the PPP chairman said that Shaheed Salmaan Taseer stood like a rock against extremism and laid down his life protecting the vulnerable segments of the society. He said the PPP has always fought for equal rights and safeguarding the voiceless and the vulnerable citizens. “PPP suffered a lot and gave innumerable sacrifices for the cause of equality, democracy and rule of law,” he added.

“We are against the misuse of any law on the basis of religion, caste, creed or ethnicity in the country. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto struggled for democracy and tolerance for her whole life and was martyred for pursuing the ideology of Pakistan professed by the founders of the nation,” the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal pledged that the PPP will continue to move forward for the party ideals for which Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Salmaan Taseer, Shaheed Shahbaz Bhatti and thousands of others gave sacrifices to make Pakistan an egalitarian, democratic and a role-model nation in the Muslim world.