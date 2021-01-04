Commissioner takes notice on complaints of Mardan tobacco growers, labourers

Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan, while taking notice on complaints of tobacco growers regarding outstanding dues with local companies, has directed the relevant revenue officer to take immediate steps to address the issues, according to a press release issued here.

A delegation of tobacco growers from KP including representatives of tobacco growers and office bearers of industrial labours organizations held meeting with Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan at his office in the presence of labor inspector and representatives of multinational tobacco companies of Pakistan. The visiting delegates included Kissan Board Pakistan, Mehnatkush Labour Federation, Sarhad Agricultural and Rural Development Organization and Organisation for Growers Rights Protection.

Provincial President of Kissan Board Pakistan Rizwanullah, General Secretary Abdul Samad Safi and Information Secretary Farhad Ali on behalf of tobacco growers briefed Mardan commissioner on complaints of tobacco growers. They said that Kissan Board has imposed fine on Universal Tobacco Company for not paying payments of tobacco growers. The Universal Tobacco Company management on complaints of tobacco growers has sought time till January 2021 for payments to tobacco growers. They claimed that cheques issued by Universal Tobacco Company and Index Tobacco Company to tobacco growers didn’t materialize.

On the complaints of tobacco grower organizations, Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan instructed revenue officer to halt purchasing process these companies until they clear the outstanding dues of tobacco growers.

Meanwhile, President Mehnatkush Labour Federation and General Secretary Sherzada also informed the commissioner that multinational tobacco companies have also illegally removed 141 workers from jobs without any prior notice and hired new employees on contract basis in place of the sacked permanent employees. They have also removed labour union president and other office bearers for raising voice for the labourers.

On these complaints, Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan instructed labor inspector to submit reports on illegal removal of labourers in next 15 days.

General Secretary Sarhad Agricultural and Rural Development Organization Hussein Ahmed informed Commissioner Mardan regarding usage of banned pesticides on the crops of sugarcane and tobacco in the area.

Meanwhile President for Organization of Growers Rights Protection Naimat Shah Roghani thanked Commissioner Mardan for taking notice on the issues of tobacco growers and industrial labourers of KP.

Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan assured the visiting delegates of tobacco growers and industrial workers that their rights will be ensured and action will be taken to ensure payments of tobacco growers and for reinstatement of removed workers.