Extension in construction amnesty plan to boost confidence of investors

Business community Sunday hailing extension in construction sector amnesty plan said it will not only boost the confidence of investors but also further stimulate economic activities in the country. Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council and Chairman United Business Group (UBG) veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik said its new year gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation which is a good step in right direction at right time that will yield better impact on the economy besides accelerating activities in construction sector across the country. He said extension in fixed tax regime and non-disclosure of source will attract more investment in this sector and play key role to offset the negative impact of the covid-19 on the national economy. He said this facility could not be fully availed in a real manner due to Covid. He said investors have so far injected Rs 186 billion in construction projects while another investment of Rs 116 is in pipeline which on the hand is also generating huge job opportunities.













