Egypt signs 9 oil & gas exploration deals worth $1bn

Egypt signed nine oil and gas exploration deals worth $1 billion with local and international energy companies, the country’s petroleum minister said in a statement.

The awards allow the companies to conduct exploration along the eastern and western Mediterranean as well as the Red Sea. Six large oil and gas companies will drill 17 wells to explore for oil and gas finds, Tarek El Molla said late Friday.

“Egypt seeks luring new international investments in gas and oil exploration, and concluding deals with big companies as a priority,” he said.

The latest deals include exploration agreements with international majors such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Total and Shell, the ministry said.

In September, Italy’s Eni said it had discovered a gas field in the waters of the Nile Delta, offshore Egypt.

The discovery is located in the Great Nooros area, located in the Abu Madi Development Lease and was confirmed after Eni drilled an exploratory well in the concession area. Preliminary evaluation of results from the testing as well as the associated reservoir and recent discoveries in the area indicate that the Great Nooros Area is estimated to hold up to 4 trillion cubic feet of gas. Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous state, has benefited massively from its discovery of the Zohr field through Eni in 2016 in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The find sparked search for more hydrocarbon resources along the Nile Delta and western desert as the North African country looked to leverage these discoveries to become a net exporter of gas, particularly to markets in Europe.

Last year, Egypt awarded US oil major Chevron, Anglo-Dutch Shell and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala rights to explore for oil and gas in the Red Sea as it expands its search for new hydrocarbon reserves. After it awarded exploration licences to concessions in the western and eastern desert regions, the Nile Delta and the Gulf of Suez, Egypt said it intends to launch another round that included blocks in the Red Sea. TLTP

UAE meets 27.5pc of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) exported 19 million barrels of crude oil to Japan in November last year, state news agency WAM has reported.

According to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo, Japan imported around 69.1 million barrels of crude oil in November 2020, 27.5 percent of which came from the UAE. The agency is part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.