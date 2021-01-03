Is Adnan Qazi the new romantic filmmaker of Pakistan?

Adnan Qazi seems unstoppable in impressing the audience with his unmatchable direction in the new song “Ve mahiya” featuring Ali Zafar and Aima Baig.

The latest released teaser of the song, gives an insight into love. With the sizzling chemistry of country’s top singers, this looks perfect in the season of love. The director enhanced the beauty of words with the appealing voice base of Ali whereas the quality and ambiance is a perfect match that gives a jaw-dropping start to the song.

“Adnan is a passionate and a creative person. It was a delight to work with him,” says Ali Zafar.

The trio of Ali, Aima, and Adnan leads the song towards the ideal imagination of strong love stories. Excellent cinematography of the intrinsic romance can be seen visibly. The vivid artistic touch of nature’s beauty illustrates Adnan’s love with the sceneries

While talking about her experience with Adnan Qazi, Aima Baig says, “This was the first time I worked with Adnan Qazi. I’ve seen that his direction skills are amazing. He is so hardworking. I’ve seen him working on everything on set. He knows what he is doing.”

“It feels like a dream to work with Ali and Aima. They are so incredibly talented and not only amazing singers but great actors also. It always feels great to collaborate with performing artists like these, they are insanely about their work which makes your life so much easier,” Adnan Qazi said.

The song was released on New Year.