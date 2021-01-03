Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 3rd January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 98000 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 114300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 3 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 114300 Rs. 104774 Rs. 100013 Rs. 85725 per 10 Gram Rs. 98000 Rs. 89833 Rs. 85750 Rs. 73500 per Gram Gold Rs. 9800 Rs. 8983 Rs. 8575 Rs. 7350

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.