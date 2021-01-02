Ayeza showers love on husband as they ring in New Year together

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared a loved-up photo with hubby Danish Taimoor to welcome New Year 2021 together.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress wrote, “No words can describe my love for you and how much I need you every second of my life.”

She further said, “I can’t thank you enough for the joy and peace you bring to my world. Thanks for being part of my family and always being there for us when we need you.”

Ayeza Khan showered love on hubby, saying “I love you, forever” followed by heart emoticon.

“And this is the beautiful ending of 2020 :),” the actress added. She also wished her fans a ‘Happy New Year! 2021’