Let’s do quarantining playing games, losing hours!

Living in a world, where achieving your dreams is not a piece of cake but a hard nut to crack.

Here, enjoy the world of your dreams, as the biggest champ. Unleash your energy in this fanciful world, where fun never ends.



Imagination has no limits. It costs nothing rather gives you a blow to muster up your courage, fulfilling your dreams, becoming the champ, you ever imagined to be, doing wonders, playing in full swing, rocking the fields, dwelling into any sort of character, you ever wished to be in a real life, jamming, earning loads of money, gold coins, immunity and above all preparing you to excel in your life ahead, broadening your imagination, polishing your skills, making you the hero in real life.

Discover the world, you ever imagined for. I bet you will feel dazed and overwhelmed with unending flavors/genres, you will come across. Download, these best recommended offline games 2021, crash into your favorite genre, you always wanted to play and the character you always wished to be. Dwelling into this fantabulous, imaginary world, will help you drive away all your blues and worries, making you care-free and stress-free. Woo-hoo!

1. Farm Day Village Farming

Ever thought of owning a big land, farm, cattle, trading, doing business, growing tons of organic food?

We have here for the lovers of farming games, a whole new offline set of games, filled with endless farming adventures. Explore the farming and gardening world earn money and keep expanding your farm beside the town of bay funk. Become the king of crops, ruling the bay funk farm town as a real adventurer.

From this 2021 onwards, be the hero of your own lands, become a great business farmer, own cattle, train them, enjoy and take them onto long walks. Mange your lush green farm. Use the long classy vintage train, trade products, your own farm’s organic products like dairy, bakery and sell your products, build your own land, gather resources. Tend to your Crops and cultivate them before you harvest the crops like corn, wheat, cotton, canola and hay. This is the variety you will get to grow to become a happy farmer of farm bay, earning loads of money. Don’t waste time, invest your time becoming master of your own Farm Village. This free offline game will definitely master your farming skills. Download Now!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bag.farm.day.village.farming.games&hl=en&gl=US

2. The Game Feast



How close are we to flying cars? Ever wished for flying a car and roaming around your desired place, luckily?

Let’s not wait anymore and crash into the fantasy world, completing our wish-list, Flying Robot Car, Robot Shooting Game, The Game Feast! This game is surely going to give you goosebumps. Full of action, thrill, suspense, demanding tons of confidence and a great sense of humor. You might have flown flying robot car but Shooting Games simulator will give you the real time experience of the city survival mission, which is an extraordinary a marvelous innovation

Buckle up for Flying Robot Car – Robot Shooting Games. This futuristic robot war games will make you the legend of flying robot simulator 2021. YOU as a flying hero of this rescue mission will attack the flying cars and real robots, who have entered survival city, creating destruction. Activate car flight mode and watch the wings coming out. Turn your robot into flying car that has modern shooting weapon and will destroy flying robot cars with super strike. Enjoy robot hero into flying robot car. Chase robot enemies causing destruction in futuristic city, stop them with super strike. Chase robots in flying car driving simulator like a real flying car, combat hero and destroy opponents with super strike intense shooting car battle. This free offline game with full of action and thrill is surely going to freeze you for hours! Download Now!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=The+Game+Feast&hl=en&gl=US

3. Cooking Delight Café Tasty Chef Restaurant Games



Ever wished to be the Master-Chef, owing a restaurant, cooking multiple cuisines?

Cooking Delight Café Tasty Chef Restaurant Games is giving you a wonderful chance to Master your cooking skills and become a pro kitchen expert. Blowout the craze of cooking the yummiest dishes in the town, fulfil your dreams, own a new restaurant in the cooking world and cook multiple cuisines, using all sorts of food items, available in your new kitchen, whereas, upgrade your cafe appliances to serve the hungry customers in less time, in this crazy driven Cooking delight Cafe- Tasty Chef restaurant game.

Be the top master chef, prepare delicious and scrumptious worldwide famous cuisines all in a cooking fever. Grab the incredible opportunity and become the star chef, travel across the world and spread the Street Food Truck cooking craze, startle the food lovers with your new style of cooking skills by doing crazy street cooking.

The real thrill is to handle rushing customers, you will receive loads of Hungry customers, all waiting for their orders, to be fulfilled by their favorite street food chef. Handle the rush and satisfy their taste buds with your best cooking skills. They are ravenously starving and you need to cook fast to oblige the orders in this fast-paced time management chef cooking game. This free offline game is filled with madness of amazing mouth-watering food items that are Sausages, Egg n Bread, Bacon, Steaks, pizza, burgers, hot-dogs, Burgers, Pancakes, Cupcakes, Ice-Cream, and Various Drinks. Download Now!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ids.food.truck.street.kitchen.cooking.games&hl=en_US&gl=US

4. Stress Free Innovation Drive Studios

Facing blues every day, bored of being quarantined, feeling anxiety n stress?

In this daily hub-bub of life, especially Covid’s second wave, everyone is dealing with stress. It’s time to destress yourself. Auspiciously, you don’t need to worry anymore, just throw away the strains. Because, we have for you the best therapy for relaxing your mind.

Yes, you heard it right? Let’s us introduce you to the best series of endless anti-anxiety and stress management games, which will give you peace of mind, washing away all your worries. Destressing yourself with the best antistress relaxing game of 2021. The perfect key to get rid of anxiety, satisfying your mind with special ASMR sounds and meditation music effects, especially for sound-sleep.

It’s an unlimited fun with a bonus of smearing off your worries and killing time in this tough quarantined routine. This game offers you fidgets, mind relaxing toys, switches to click on, cut balls to swipe ahead, pop bubble wrap, tricky maze ball games and much more. Undoubtedly, these cute mini free offline games will eliminate your stress in a split second. Download Now!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ids.antistress.asmr.relaxing.games

5. Big Little Farms



Be the Super Happy Farmer! The real farm simulator of 2021 is here filled with village and town farm. Giving you a chance to polish your farming skills. Grow your mega farm and become a pro-king farmer of town farming. Beat match-3 levels, restore and decorate different areas in your big farm garden. Decorate your family garden and become the leader of farmer business world, selling Bakery Products, Dairy Products and Garments in farming simulator, working day and night, building a beautiful lush green farm.

In this game, you will get a chance to cultivate, harvest, trade, and manage the big lush green family farm in the latest stimulator filled with, loads of crops, trained pet animals, organic products, a transport truck for delivery services to the neighboring towns and villages. Besides, visitors from all around, would come along with orders for freshly baked products.

The most exciting part of the game is that you are just not going to cultivate crops, your job as a top farmer is to manage animal’s barn and feed animals’ hay so they can produce more milk, meat, eggs and wool at farm villa and also decorate your farm making it a dream farmland. This free online game will help you polish your farming skills. Download Now!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ids.little.farm.time.fun