Funds of social sectors of oil and gas companies were misused in name of development: Ex Sindh Chief Minister, Liaquat Ali Jatoi

Dadu: PTI leader, Ex Sindh Chief Minister, Liaquat Ali Jatoi has said that He said that bonus production and funds of social sectors of oil and gas companies were misused in name of development of areas. He said that funds in name of supply of clean water to rural areas of also misappropriated.



He was speaking a big public rally against corruption at Johi town in Dadu district on Friday.

Senior politician, former Sindh Chief Minister, Liaquat Ali Jatoi took out a rally against corruption in Sindh and especially in Dadu district. Rally was taken out from Betto Jatoi to Sawro village of Kachho in taluka Johi of Dadu district. Big number of PTI activists and inhabitants of various parts of district participated in the rally.

He said that the people of Sindh were facing hardships of clean and sweet water. He said that it was worst condition of people of Kachho in Dadu district, in Thar and Kohistan areas of Sindh.

He said that through bogus schemes funds were embezzled. He said that Johi of Dadu district was in high in bogus schemes. He said that PPP Sindh government, PPP elected MPAs and MNAs and local bodies chairmen with the support of local feudal had embezzled billion of rupees in last 13 years but towns, cities and union councils of towns were not improved. He said that there was no any such model city in Sindh which was developed by PPP Sindh government in last 13 years. He said that there was worst condition of urban areas and rural areas.

He said that PPP legislators with connivances of corrupt bureaucrats have embezzled funds in name of development in various parts of Sindh. He said that in last 13 years, PPP rulers had looted Sindh and Sindhi people through different ways.

Raising issue of rural development in Sindh and specially in Dadu district, Liaquat Ali Jatoi said that elected legislators related to PPP were embezzling billion of rupees funds of oil and gas exploring companies through concerned officials of district administration.

He said that condition of hospitals in Sindh were not also good. He said that Sindh government was not paying attention to improve the condition of hospitals and schools as well as. He said that hospitals are facing shortages of vaccine of anti rabies. He said that it was poor law and order situation in Sindh and people were not safe in their homes and on ways and committing of robberies and looting passengers had become common. He said that due to wrong policies of PPP Sindh government, poverty had increased and ratio of suicide had raised. He said that farmers were worried due to not introducing any agriculture policy by PPP Sindh government. He said that funds of 400 bedded hospitals in Dadu were also misappropriated as it was not completed in last 8 years. He said that years were passed but fate of people was not changed and corruption had disturbed all infra structure in Johi town. He said that corrupt people had deep roots in PPP Sindh government and they were only paying attention on corruption not welfare of people. He said that it was manifesto of PPP to loot Sindh. He said that time had reached very close for accountability of corrupt groups in Sindh. He said that PTI central government will not allow to any corrupt person to escape from country. He said that Prime minister, Imran Khan will visit Sindh and Dadu very soon in few days. He appealed to Chairman NAB to recover all looted money from PPP rulers in Sindh. Public gathering was addressed by PTI local leaders, Sardar Ashiq Ali Zounr, Rais Imdad Khan Leghari.