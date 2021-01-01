Construction industry gets one-year extension in fixed tax scheme

Fulfilling a major demand of the construction industry, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday granted one-year extension in date for the Fixed Tax regime, to boost economic activity and create employment.

The Prime Minister made the announcement and said the date has been extended till Dec 31, 2021. He described it a new year gift for the construction sector which was the key to offset negative impact of Covid19 pandemic on the national economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended the date for disclosures of source of income by the investors till June 30, 2021 and the one for buyers till March 31, 2023.

Khan, who made the announcement after chairing a meeting on the progress in the construction sector, Khan said the date for completion of projects has also been extended by one year.

The prime minister had announced PTI government’s construction package, allowing people to invest in the construction sector without disclosing the source of income, in April this year.