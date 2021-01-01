Bilawal discusses Sindh’s political situation with Nasir Shah

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met PPP Sindh Deputy General Secretary and Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at Bilawal House on Thursday. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah discussed the political situation of Sindh. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on the performance of Local Government, Information, Housing and Town Planning, Forest and Religious Affairs Departments. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while talking to Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that development process was continued in Sindh province despite the federal government’s obstruction in resource transfers. The PPP Chairman added that people of Sindh have given their mandate to jiyalas because of PPP’s performance in Sindh.













