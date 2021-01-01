NAB gets Khawaja Asif’s remanded until Jan 13

khawaja-asif-750x369An accountability court on Thursday handed over Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till January 13 in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings, wherein the NAB authorities produced Khawaja Muhammad Asif. The bureau had arrested the PML-N leader from Islamabad on Tuesday and it obtained one day transit remand of Khawaja Asif from an accountability court of federal capital to produce him before an accountability court in Lahore.

NAB Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz argued before the court that the PML-N leader amassed assets beyond means on his name as well as his wife and children.

He claimed that assets of Khawaja Asif had reached Rs 812 million from just Rs 5.1 million whereas he could not satisfy the bureau about the increase in assets. He pleaded with the court for grant of physical remand for a thorough probe.

At this stage, Khawaja Asif stated before the court that he remained a member of the National Assembly for seven times and it was a fake and baseless case.

A counsel on behalf of Khawaja Asif opposed the remand plea, saying that Khawaja Asif completely co-operated with the bureau in investigations. He submitted that his client appeared multiple times before the NAB Rawalpindi on being summoned. He submitted that the NAB Lahore also summoned Khawaja Asif for five times and he appeared and provided record.

Subsequently, the court handed over Khawaja Asif to NAB on physical remand and directed for producing him on January 13. The court also sought a report from the bureau about progress in the investigations on the next date of hearing, besides allowing Khawaja Asif to meet his relatives and lawyers.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.

The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said that Khawaja Asif and one other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader were asked to quit the party.

Ayaz Sadiq, while talking to media persons, said that Khawaja Asif was asked about a month ago to quit and he also informed the party leadership about the development.

He also revealed that Khawaja Asif rejected the offer and said that he has spent three decades of his life in the party and now he cannot leave it.

The PML-N leader further said that the name of the person, who pressurized Khawaja Asif, will be revealed on the right time. He also said that a forward bloc cannot be formed because no one wants to be part of it.

Former NA speaker also expressed reservations on appointment of the new interior minister and said that all praise to the wisdom of the person who handed over portfolio to Sheikh Rashid. Meanwhile, Khawaja Asif said that attempts are being made to break PML-N and weaken former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.